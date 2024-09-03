Navcoin Price Hits $0.0386 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $15,433.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00074739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007533 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.91 or 0.36180324 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

