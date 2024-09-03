Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 2,727 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. DDFG Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.71. The stock had a trading volume of 897,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,438. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.