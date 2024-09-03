Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,168 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 7.3% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 4.68% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $49,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 173,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,485. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.