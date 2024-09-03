Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,757 shares of company stock worth $85,648,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $22.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $679.15. 851,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $659.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.93. The company has a market cap of $292.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

