Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 355 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.46. 1,915,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,753. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.87. The stock has a market cap of $242.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

