Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 998 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.70. 442,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

