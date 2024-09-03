Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 469 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $19.80 on Tuesday, hitting $490.45. The company had a trading volume of 765,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

