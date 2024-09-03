nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get nCino alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NCNO

nCino Price Performance

nCino stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.64, a PEG ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. nCino has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $276,572.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,652.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 28.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.