Needham & Company LLC Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $335.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $341.27.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $290.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.37. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $802,502.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,172,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,509. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $153,990,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

