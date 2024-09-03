Nervos Network Market Cap Achieves $373.52 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $373.52 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,790.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.00544433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00111300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.00297332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,579,053,774 coins and its circulating supply is 44,866,257,774 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

