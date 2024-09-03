Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 2.7%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $682.35 and last traded at $682.40. 657,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,810,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $701.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $659.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.93. The stock has a market cap of $293.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.