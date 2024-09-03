New Harbor Financial Group LLC Buys 92,050 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 46,025.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

