NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. 902,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,734,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.43 and a beta of 1.93.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 989,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,852,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 350,017 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,283 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

