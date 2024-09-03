Next Level Private LLC Raises Stock Position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC owned about 1.23% of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

SEMI stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70. Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

