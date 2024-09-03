Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Acquires C$448,024.90 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 53,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$448,024.90.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.7 %
NXR.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,538. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.51.
Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Nexus Industrial REIT
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Industrial REIT
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.