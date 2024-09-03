NFT Achieves Market Capitalization of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008559 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,127.38 or 1.00055099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007789 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.