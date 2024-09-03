NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008520 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,829.57 or 1.00205502 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

