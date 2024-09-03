Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

NOMD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NOMD opened at $18.80 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $810.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.21 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.79%. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 195,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,721 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,402,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 708,489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,907 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,586,000 after buying an additional 668,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

