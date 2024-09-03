Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.4% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.32. 1,968,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016,337. The stock has a market cap of $389.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average is $127.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

