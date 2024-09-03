Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,270,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after buying an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,273,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 293,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

SMH traded down $13.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.73. 5,975,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,480,571. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.