Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.45.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $20.83 on Tuesday, hitting $680.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.93. The company has a market capitalization of $293.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

