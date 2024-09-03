Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $82.04. 3,919,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,615,383. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

