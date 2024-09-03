Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,726 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,116 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $576.78. The company had a trading volume of 902,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,059. The company has a market capitalization of $255.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

