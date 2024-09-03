Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,124. The company has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

