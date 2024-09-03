Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 4,469 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after buying an additional 170,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,428,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,445,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after buying an additional 771,571 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,162,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 285,272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 851,195 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. 137,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,032. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.