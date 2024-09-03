Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 5,170 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. 735,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $68.37.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

