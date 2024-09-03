Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,230,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.55. The stock had a trading volume of 456,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day moving average of $203.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

