NULS (NULS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $46.88 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $46.88 million and $22.73 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NULS has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,769,783 coins and its circulating supply is 109,734,549 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

