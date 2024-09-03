Numeraire 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.13 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $100.66 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $13.75 or 0.00023710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,715,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,321,495 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

