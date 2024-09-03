Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,391 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.18% of Nutrien worth $45,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Nutrien by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

