Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.81

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 86330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NULV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 470,859 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 365,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

