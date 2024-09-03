NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 7%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.03 and last traded at $111.04. Approximately 130,916,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 442,256,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,782,333 shares of company stock worth $571,760,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.