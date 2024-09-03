Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

IVOO traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $103.20. The company had a trading volume of 63,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,034. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $106.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.14.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

