Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,537,000 after purchasing an additional 364,298 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 218,023 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

FDVV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. 191,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.