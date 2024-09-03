Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.54. 398,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,822. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

