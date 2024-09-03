Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

COST stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $886.89. 486,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $855.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $393.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.18 and a one year high of $918.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.