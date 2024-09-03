Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 59,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

