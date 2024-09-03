Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

