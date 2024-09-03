Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after buying an additional 360,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.32. 393,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,320. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average of $119.46. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

