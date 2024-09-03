Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 804 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. 236,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

