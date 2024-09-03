Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.29. 2,618,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,986,964. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.56.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.