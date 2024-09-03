Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.96. 5,068,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,026,593. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

