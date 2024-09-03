Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS QUAL traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.78. 655,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

