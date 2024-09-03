Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 205,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

