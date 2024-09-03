Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 246,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,692. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 2.69%. Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

