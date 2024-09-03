Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Up 2.9%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 432,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,200,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLPX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

Olaplex Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olaplex

In other Olaplex news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 183,493 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $376,160.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter worth $43,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

