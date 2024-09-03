Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Chairman David S. Congdon Sells 10,000 Shares

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $194.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

