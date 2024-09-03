Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

