Olin (NYSE:OLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OLN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. Olin has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,196,000 after buying an additional 203,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Olin by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,414,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,897,000 after acquiring an additional 384,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,741,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,396,000 after acquiring an additional 194,755 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $76,125,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

