Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $104.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,265. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,686,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,835,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

